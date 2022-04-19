Rapper Macklemore, Marshawn Lynch join Kraken ownership group

Seattle-born rapper Macklemore and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch can add a new title to their résumé: NHL hockey team owners.

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken announced the two became minority owners of the team, led by majority owner David Bonderman.

"I'm just grateful to be a part of history," Seattle-born rapper Macklemore said in a statement. "Grateful to usher in a new generation of sports fans and memories that will be made. I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners' suite…. and we just getting started."

In an interview with CNBC, Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said the two approached the team last summer about becoming investors. The league finalized the deal this month.

Lynch, who played seven seasons for the Seahawks, will participate in the NHL's Hockey is for Everyone campaign. He'll also plan events "focused on young people and community activism," the team said.

"Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city," the Super Bowl champion said. "And if you thought I was goin' somewhere, Nah Seattle, I'm here! Stand up!!!!"

The Grammy-winning musician will work alongside the franchise and the arena to produce music events.

The Kraken joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 2021.

Forbes recently valued the team at around $875 million.

The team will finish its first expansion season on May 1 without a playoff berth.