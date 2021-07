TOKYO — The U.S. women’s soccer team has kept its Olympic medal hopes alive by defeating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

After a 2-2 draw, the Americans beat the Dutch 4-2 in a game that went to penalty kicks on Friday.

Star forward Megan Rapinoe scored the winning goal in the shootout.

Next, the U.S. team will face Canada on Monday.

