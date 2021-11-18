How you can watch the MSU-UM 'Brawl Of The Wild'

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, the Montana State University Bobcats will battle the University of Montana Grizzlies in the 120th annual "Brawl of the Wild."

Big Sky Conference broadcast partner ROOT Sports will televise the game to a national audience in conjunction with its regional AT&T Sports Net affiliates.

ESPN+ will also stream the game outside of the ROOT Sports and AT&T Sports Net footprint. Click here to visit the ESPN+ site.

ROOT Sports Northwest and AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain are available to watch on DirecTV and Spectrum Cable. To see if ROOT Sports is available in your area, click here to visit their channel finder page.

To see if AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain is available in your area, click here to visit their channel finder page.

DISH Network no longer carries ROOT Sports or AT&T Sports Net, meaning Saturday's game will not be available on DISH.

Brawl Of The Wild: Highlights from every game since 1986