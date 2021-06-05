Essential Quality wins 153rd running of Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, N.Y. — Essential Quality won the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race on Saturday.

The winning horse, which was the favorite to win, was trained by Brad Cox and it’s his first win in a Triple Crown race.

Watch the moment the horse crossed the finish line below.

The event held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. The other two are the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

A horse named Robauer won this year’s Preakness Stakes, while a horse called Medina Spirit came out first in the Kentucky Derby. Though, it was later revealed that the latter winner tested positive for a prohibited substance in its bloodstream and the matter is being investigated.

Earlier this week, Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended for two years from Churchill Downs, where the derby is held each year.

Medina Spirit did not race at Belmont Stakes.