Eastern Washington pushes past Montana State

Eastern Washington hit 10 of its 13 shots and outscored Montana State 33-15 in the fourth quarter, topping the Bobcats 76-69 in Big Sky women’s basketball Thursday in Bozeman.

The Cats led 54-43 to begin the fourth quarter, but Jaydia Martin’s short jumper after an MSU turnover to open the final period launched a 13-0 scoring run that covered the quarter’s first 2:50 and gave Eastern its first lead of the game. MSU never led again.

Martin scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 22. Alexis Pettis scored 17 off the bench and Jacinta Buckley 14 to lead the Eagles. After shooting just 9-of-29 from the floor in the first half, EWU finished at 45% (26-for-58).

Eastern’s rally came in the face of a hot-shooting Bobcat third quarter. After leading 33-28 at halftime, MSU shot 57% in the third quarter to build its first double-digit lead. That came when Darian White hit a jumper in the paint with 30 seconds left to close out that quarter’s scoring.

Kola Bad Bear and Leia Beattie each scored 13 points to pace MSU, which shot just 37% for the game. Beattie grabbed nine rebounds, while Katelynn Limardo and Gabby Mocchi each snared seven. White dished out eight assists and recorded three steals.

Montana State falls to 16-10 overall and 11-4 in Big Sky play, while Eastern Washington pushed its record to 7-17 overall, 5-10 in the league. The Bobcats host Southern Utah at 2 pm Saturday. MSU and the Thunderbirds each enter the game 11-4 in Big Sky play. SUU had Thursday night off.