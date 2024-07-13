Watch Now
Previewing the RNC, speaking with Arizona voters about immigration issues

Moderator Joe St. George interviews Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley about what to expect during his party’s national convention.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 13, 2024

On this special edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe St. George interviews Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley about what to expect during his party’s national convention. Joe also talks with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson about the impact the RNC will have on his city and state. Anthony Adragna, Politico’s congressional correspondent, also joins the show to discuss internal talks amongst Congressional Democrats and top Biden aides, while Scripps News reporter Nick Ciletti talks with Arizona voters about issues surrounding immigration. All this while Senior National Correspondent Charles Benson, Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt and White House Correspondent Haley Bull join the show for our Inside the Race Panel.

