Several rivers in Stillwater County closed to recreation due to multiple hazards

HELENA – Following conversations with officials in Stillwater County, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed to recreation of the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County, the Stillwater River, and West Rosebud Creek from Rosebud Isle Fishing Access Site to the confluence of Rosebud Creek and Rosebud Creek to the confluence with the Stillwater.

FWP, working with Stillwater County, moved to close the rivers to recreation due to many hazards, including downed powerlines, exposed pipelines, and structures that may still collapse into the river as erosion continues. In addition, county emergency and rescue resources are already at capacity. The county and FWP will continue to monitor conditions and work to open these areas to recreation again as quickly as possible.

Following is a list of sites that are also closed due to flood damage, leaving the sites unsafe:

Absaroka FAS

Buffalo Jump FAS

Castle Rock FAS

Cliff Swallow FAS

Fireman's Point FAS

Jeffrey's Landing FAS

Moraine FAS

Swinging Bridge FAS

White Bird FAS

Rosebud Isle FAS

Holmgren Ranch FAS

Indian Fort FAS

Closures will be strictly enforced.

Refer to the FWP website [lnks.gd] for current list of closures and restrictions. Site closures in other areas of the state may be put in place as flooding occurs. FWP will work to reopen closed areas as soon as conditions allow.

Flooding poses significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists. High water levels and related river hazards can appear and evolve without warning including bank collapses, debris jams, as well as exposed and dangerous infrastructure. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding other areas with high flows.