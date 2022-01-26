SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 25

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Broadus 60, Ekalaka 33
Charlo 73, Superior 29
Columbia Falls 49, Bigfork 28
Drummond 64, Valley Christian 48
Hamilton 60, Stevensville 31
Havre 68, Malta 51
Heart Butte 73, Sunburst 44
Helena Capital 80, Butte 60
Hot Springs 76, Plains 36
Lame Deer 97, St. Labre 34
Lustre 54, Scobey 45
Manhattan Christian 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 40
Missoula Big Sky 72, Kalispell Glacier 56
Missoula Loyola 53, Deer Lodge 29
Missoula Sentinel 63, Helena High 43
Polson 69, Whitefish 52
St. Ignatius 63, Eureka 54
Beach (N.D.) 59, Wibaux 34 (Monday)
Corvallis 60, East Helena 59 (Monday)
Great Falls CMR 64, Billings Skyview 52 (Monday)
High school girls basketball
Bigfork 38, Columbia Falls 30
Butte Central 47, Livingston 28
Charlo 47, Superior 42
Choteau 52, Townsend 51 (OT)
Dillon 69, Corvallis 33
Drummond 51, Valley Christian 27
Great Falls CMR 44, Great Falls High 41
Havre 55, Malta 26
Hamilton 52, Stevensville 40
Heart Butte 41, Sunburst 40
Helena Capital 48, Butte 41
Helena High 55, Missoula Sentinel 50
Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 28
Ronan 41, Anaconda 37
Scobey 56, Lustre 16
St. Ignatius 53, Eureka 52
Twin Bridges 63, Sheridan 29
East Helena 49, Corvallis 42 (Monday)
Laurel 38, Columbus 37 (Monday)