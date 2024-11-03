How is the election affecting Montanans' mental health?

BILLINGS — If your mental health has been impacted by election season, you're probably not alone.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), over 70 percent of Americans reported feeling worried about the future of America, in terms of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

MTN News asked residents around Billings their thoughts regarding the election and mental health.

"I'm really tired of the ads," said mother and Billings resident Libby Bantam.

"I look for it to be over," said Markford Cacal, a Billings resident.

The presidential election only comes on leap years. Although it can be exciting to decide who will be America's next president, for some people, it can be stressful, emotional, and anxiety-inducing.

"I think it's annoying. Constantly, people are calling you, or in your emails, your games, even," said Bailey Ard, a Billings resident.

Ard has been affected by the political season. It's so much for her, that she chooses not to vote.

"I find it a nuisance," she said in response to a question regarding political ads.

Election Stress Disorder (EDS), according to the APA, has worsened since 2016.

ESD can cause Americans to want to flee their country, cause political disengagement, and lead to worry regarding the future for one's own country.

"There's so much negativity that's associated with these really, really close elections. I think that's going to cause a lot of depression, and a lot of anxiety," said Alison Watt, a licensed professional and clinical counselor.

Watt is the founder of Beautiful Directions Counseling in downtown Billings. The counseling firm has been offering free counseling services during election season.

Watt says during election season stress, it's best to focus on things that are in our control.

"You can control whether you campaign for your candidate. You can control whether or not you education yourself on the candidates. And, you can control who you vote for," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Alison Watt, Licensed Clinical and Professional Counselor

Feeling out of control is something Billings resident, Cacal, is experiencing.

"It's just how the economics (are going) and inflation. So, I just kind of go with how the administration is handling the problems and look at solution," Cacal said.

Watt recommends a strategy to help cope with election stress you might not think about.

"I would really strongly encourage people to just spend some time envisioning the other candidate winning," she said.

Watt also says in the next few days to take care of yourself, both physically and mentally. She recommends counseling or therapy sessions if the stress has impacted your daily functions. Finally, she says everything will be okay on Wednesday morning.

"But, if you really start preparing for that, to not turn out the way you wanted it to turn out, then the better," Watt said.

Beautiful Directions Counseling currently has plenty of openings, and sessions can be requested through their website.