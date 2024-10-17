'Responsibility to give back': Billings practice offering free therapy with graduate interns

BILLINGS — Not everyone can afford therapy session but one Billings counselor is offering a solution through her practice. Beautiful Directions Counseling is now offering free therapy from their three graduate interns.

As a mother, artist, and educator, it's been a lifesaver for Billings native Angel Shandy.

“Different situations arise out of being an adult and being a parent and having a full-time job," said Shandy Wednesday at Beautiful Directions Counseling in downtown Billings.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Angel Shandy

Shandy has a lot to juggle on top of her anxiety and depression, and society's outside stressors don't help.

"We need to just love on people rather than other them. That's what hits me the hardest right now because there's so many elements of that in politics, in the wars, in LGBTQ rights, in women's rights, in all of these things," Shandy said.

It's something she's been able to navigate with the help of licensed medical counselor and owner of Beautiful Directions Counseling, Alison James.

“There's a lot of practice of like, these are things that I can control and these are things that I can't control," said Shandy.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Beautiful Directions Counseling founder Alison James

She started going to Beautiful Directions five months ago.

"I'm feeling like I have more of a handle on myself and can kind of keep, keep a grip on like my thoughts and how I'm feeling," Shandy said. "We've worked together with my doctor as well to talk about like medication options and things like that."

It's a service the practice is providing Shandy for free.

"I have a responsibility to give back what was given to me. I am very grateful. I'm grateful for the therapists I've had along the line," said James.

James became a therapist after overcoming her own mental health struggles.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Beautiful Directions Counseling

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that I spent a long time in therapy myself trying to overcome childhood trauma and trying to overcome addiction," James said.

She opened Beautiful Directions in 2019 and expanded last December. She's now equipped with eight therapists and three graduate interns and is armed and ready to give back to the community.

"The interns only see people for free. They're supervised by the clinician that has over 40 years of experience. So, he is part of that process," said James. "And he will talk with the interns about what he noticed."

One of those interns is David Eichler.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Graduate intern David Eichler

"I think I'm the oldest intern in Billings. I'm 57," Eichler said. "I'm studying clinical social work and counseling."

After a couple of career changes, Eichler said he's finally found his purpose, especially since he has first-hand experience in the mental health field.

"I'm bipolar. I was first treated 24 years ago. And I can speak with a lot of clarity on the power of mental health and mental health counseling," said Eichler. "I spent a long time in my life facilitating other people's dreams, other people's balance sheets. And this is sitting in a room with a human being, and none of, the rest doesn't matter."

The practice is ready to wrap its arms around the community.

"Fifteen years ago, my life was a mess. I was very depressed. I was very suicidal. I was very addicted, very lost. I had a lot of unresolved trauma, and I was seeing a therapist, her name was Kay Flynn...My life was a wreck, and she had this sign on her wall, and it was the Velveteen Rabbit, and I would come in for my therapy sessions and look at that...and one day I said, "I really like that sign, that picture," and she got up and took it off of her wall and gave it to me. That in itself was a very moving gesture. The piece about that, that sign is now hanging in my therapy office," said James. "I have a strong belief in the power of people, and I have a strong belief in the power of therapy...We will see people for free because we care more about people being okay than we care about the money."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News The "Velveteen Rabbit" sign at Beautiful Directions Counseling

"There are ways to get help that aren't going to cripple you financially and there's people that are willing to help our community in that way," Shandy said.

Beautiful Directions Counseling is located in downtown Billings at 100 N. 27th St. The practice can be reached at 406-927-4838.