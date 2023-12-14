Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unseasonably mild weather late this week and weekend

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is currently in control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming, and that will lead to a continuation of our current dry pattern. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight and Thursday, with a chilly morning and milder than average afternoon.

Two small waves of energy will ride up and over that ridge of high pressure, and they will affect us in the short term. The biggest effects will be stronger wind in our more wind-prone areas, but temperatures will also remain above average from Friday through this weekend and early next week.

The strongest wind will likely blow late Saturday and Sunday, with more breezes early Saturday and Monday. That wind will weaken as the ridge moves back overhead, but it won't stay in place long. A larger trough of low pressure will move over the West Coast with more clouds by midweek.