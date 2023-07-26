Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and hot

BILLINGS — We are in the wake of a cold front so daytime highs will steadily get cooler for the rest of the work week. It will still be quite warm, though.

Zonal flow along with a ridge of high pressure will keep mainly dry conditions in place through the weekend but daily showers and isolated thunderstorms are still a possibility in the heat of the afternoons combined with available moisture higher up.

Winds will become more southeasterly as we head into the weekend and will pump Gulf moisture into the area. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today and tomorrow, 80s on Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in 50s/60s tonight through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com