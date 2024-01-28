Q2 Billings Area Weather: More Gusty Wind And Milder Weather On Sunday

BILLINGS — We had a mild beginning to the final weekend of January in Montana and Wyoming with a mix of high clouds and sun, and plenty of gusty wind. Late tonight we can expect another area of clouds to move overhead, but we will stay dry. The gusty wind will continue, with a Wind Advisory for the Livingston area through Sunday morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure is in control of our weather pattern, but several small disturbances will move up and over the ridge from now through early next week. Mainly western Montana has the best chance of light rain, freezing rain or snow, with isolated showers of rain and snow over the higher terrain of central Montana and northern Wyoming.

The ridge will reach peak strength by Tuesday and Wednesday, and many parts of our region will have a chance to tie or break record highs by a few degrees. We'll be so mild that our morning lows will be close to our average highs for late January and early February. We can expect increasing clouds by next weekend, with a chance of rain and snow.