Q2 Billings Area Weather: Maybe a rain shower today, Better chance tomorrow

BILLINGS — We'll see a bit of a break from the rain today, but the deep low that's been traversing to our south should start to steer across south Dakota by this evening interacting with an area of low pressure east of Montana firing rain showers back up across the region this afternoon into this evening with heavy rain possible at times tomorrow.

Extreme easterm MT could pick up another inch of rainfall by Saturday night. Billings and areas north, west, and south could get another quarter inch or a little more. The Beartooths could pick up 4-8" of snow in the higher elevations.

High pressure will begin to make its way through by Sunday afternoon introducing drier conditions to the area for the first part of next week with warmer daytime temperatures on tap.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 50s tomorrow, 60s on Sunday, 70s on Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight through Sunday night then 40s/50s Monday night through the middle of next week.

