Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with showers and thunderstorms through Saturday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure begins to wield its influence on the area today with rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains this morning. We'll get a break this afternoon with only spotty showers before the rain kicks back in this evening.

Friday aims to be the wettest day with the bulk of the rainfall coming in to play, but showers will linger into Saturday. Most of the area has a good shot of receiving over 1" of rainfall (over 1.50" in some spots) through Saturday night. Expecting breezy to windy conditions on Saturday as well. The first weekend of Fall wraps up on a beautiful note with highs in the 60s and 70s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

A couple of inches of snow could fall across the Beartooths Friday and Saturday and may impact travel along the Beartooth Highway. Slick roads and reduced visibility at times expected so plan accordingly if you're heading that way.

It will be a dry and mild to warm beginning next week before another cold front moves through bringing another cool down and more rain by the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today through Saturday, 60s/70s on Sunday, 70s on Monday, 70s/80s on Tuesday then 60s/70s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com