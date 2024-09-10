Watch Live: Harris, Trump face off in pivotal presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in a presidential debate.

On the economy and the cost of living

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the debate by discussing her plans to improve circumstances for the U.S. middle class, including housing support, tax credits for new parents and more resources for small business owners.

"My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to start up small businesses, knowing they are the backbone of the American economy," Harris said.

Former President Donald Trump emphasized his plans to institute and continue tariffs on imported goods. He told moderators Americans would not face higher prices if tariffs were implemented.

He characterized inflation as a "country-buster," saying "This has been a disaster for people. For the middle class, but for every class."

In a rebuttal, Harris alleged that Trump's economic policies would spur new inflation.

The candidates also used their time allotted for the question to touch on other aspects of their campaigns. Harris emphasized that she intended to implement policy to support all Americans. Trump clearly distanced himself from Project 2025 and warned against the risks of immigration.

"Bad immigration is the worst thing that can happen to our economy," Trump said.

Abortion policy

Moderators asked Trump to explain his shifting position on abortion.

"They have abortion in the ninth month," Trump said, claiming that Harris' vice presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had said "execution after birth is okay." Moderators told him that there is no state in the union where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.

Harris said that in over 20 states, Trump-directed abortion bans made no abortion exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.

"That is immoral," Harris said. She said the government "and Donald Trump, certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body."

Trump said he did not intend to sign a federal ban on abortion. He did not give moderators a yes or no answer about whether he would veto a federal ban on abortion as president.

"But it doesn't matter, because this issue has now been taken over by the states," Trump said.

On immigration and border security

Harris said she supported the bipartisan bill in Congress that would have increased support for Border Patrol and efforts to reduce drug trafficking. She alleged that Trump had directed Republican allies in Congress to stifle progress on the bill, which ultimately did not pass.

Trump alleged that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, had eaten pets as food, arguing with moderators over whether any such incidents had taken place.

Moderators asked Trump whether under his deportation plans, authorities would be going door to door to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

"Yeah," Trump said, and repeated claims of criminal activity from immigrants.

The peaceful transfer of power

The moderators asked whether Trump regretted any of his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He declined to give a yes or no answer.

"I had nothing to do with that," Trump responded, "Other than they asked me to make a speech."

"[Jan 6.] Would have never happened if Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington did their jobs. I wasn't responsible for security," Trump said.

Trump said he had directed supporters on Jan. 6 to be peaceful and patriotic.

"Donald Trump the candidate has said in this election there will be a bloodbath if the outcome of this election is not to his liking," Harris said. "Let's turn the page on this. Let's not go back."

Trump disputed the "bloodbath" terminology, saying his original comments had been related to energy policy.

On the Israel-Hamas war

Harris said her administration would pursue a cease-fire deal and would attempt to secure the release of remaining hostages. She said she supported a two-state solution, but warned that Palestinians would also need security and self-determination.

"Israel has a right to defend itself," Harris said. "But how it does so matters."

"If I were president [the conflict] would have never started," Trump said. He claimed that Harris hated Israel. "If she's president, I believe that Israel would not exist within two years from now."

Trump said that under his administration, Iran didn't have the resources to fund proxy groups — but now thanks to the removal of sanctions it had more ability to destabilize the region.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"I want the war to stop," Trump said. He did not directly answer a question from moderators about whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Trump criticized the aid committed by the U.S. compared to other NATO allies, saying "they should be forced to equalize" the amounts paid.

Harris said she had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the invasion began and worked to coordinate response from European allies.

"If Donald Trump were president, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," Harris said.

In a response, Trump claimed Harris had been sent to Ukraine as a peace negotiator. Harris clarified that she has met multiple times with Zelenskyy but has never met Putin.

Rules for the debate

"The ABC News Presidential Debate" will run for 90 minutes. The candidates selected certain aspects of the debate based on a coin flip: Trump chose to give his closing statement last, and Harris chose to stand at the rightmost podium onscreen during the broadcast.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

Microphones will be muted for candidates except when they have been granted speaking time.

Closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate.

