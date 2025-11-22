Sen. Elissa Slotkin's home targeted with bomb threat after Trump statement

Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Michigan home was targeted with a bomb threat on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

In a post on X, Slotkin's spokesperson released a statement saying that Michigan State Police responded to the home and searched the property, confirming no one was in danger.

Watch below: Trump faces fallout after saying 6 Congress members should face the death penalty

Michigan State Police also confirmed the threat.

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police. U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible," the statement read.

The threat comes one day after President Donald Trump targeted Slotkin and other Democrats who urged service members and intelligence officials to disobey illegal orders.

Trump suggested that the lawmakers should be put to death.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, responding to a video from half a dozen members of Congress who previously served in the military and intelligence community urging people currently in those roles to “refuse illegal orders.”

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” Trump wrote. He also reposted several other users’ posts, including one that read: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Slotkin spoke to MSNOW on Thursday night and said she had 24/7 security after the Trump post.

Trump later said on Brian Kilmeade's radio show, "I would say they’re in serious trouble. I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death. That was seditious behavior.”