House Judiciary seeks documents, testimony from Jack Smith over Trump cases

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Jack Smith, the former special counsel who led two federal investigations against Donald Trump during the Biden administration.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith special counsel in charge of multiple investigations involving Trump in July 2023.

The Justice Department has a longstanding policy of resisting political influence in investigations involving major political figures. Smith’s appointment came as Trump began campaigning for the presidency.

Committee Chair Jim Jordan has called on Smith to testify Dec. 17. The committee also requested that he produce subpoena-related documents by Dec. 12.

Smith is being ordered to testify after Republicans accused Smith of surveilling eight Republican senators as part of his investigation into Trump's alleged interference into the 2020 presidential election.

"Jack Smith tampered with evidence, surveilled sitting Members of Congress, and waged unprecedented lawfare against President Trump. The American people are ready for the truth about the weaponized Biden-Harris Administration," said Jordan.

Peter Koski, Smith's attorney, issued a statement on his behalf.

“Nearly six weeks ago, Jack offered to voluntarily appear before the House Judiciary committee in an open hearing to answer any questions lawmakers have about his investigation into President Trump's alleged efforts to unlawfully overturn the election results and retention of classified documents," Koski said. "We are disappointed that offer was rejected, and that the American people will be denied the opportunity to hear directly from Jack on these topics. Jack looks forward to meeting with the committee later this month to discuss his work and clarify the various misconceptions about his investigation.”

Both of Smith’s investigations were dropped after Trump was elected in November 2024. Trump had faced multiple charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. In a separate case, Trump allegedly illegally stored classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving office in 2021.

Trump has long called the investigations into him a “witch hunt.”

The Justice Department also has a longstanding position that current presidents cannot be indicted, prosecuted or jailed in a criminal case while in office.