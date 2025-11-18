Federal court halts Texas’ new House map, orders return to 2021 districts

A federal court on Tuesday blocked Texas from using its newly drawn 2025 congressional map, ruling that state lawmakers likely engaged in unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

In a 160-page order, a three-judge panel in the Western District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from implementing the map in the 2026 elections. Instead, the court ordered Texas to revert to the congressional map enacted in 2021 while the case proceeds.

RELATED STORY | Texas governor signs new voting maps pushed by Trump to gain five GOP seats in Congress in 2026

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new congressional maps into law after calling a special session earlier this year.

The maps, pushed by President Donald Trump, were designed to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections and could help the party pick up as many as five seats.

RELATED STORY | DOJ sues to block California US House map following November vote

California responded with its own effort to counter the GOP gains. Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment to redraw the state’s congressional districts, creating maps that would favor Democrats and potentially flip five Republican-held seats.

The Department of Justice has sued to block California from implementing the maps, calling the plan a “brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights.”

