Trump calls Greene’s resignation ‘great news for the country’

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced late Friday that she intends to resign from Congress in January, former President Donald Trump told ABC News, “I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great.”

He added in the brief interview with ABC News that he wishes her well but has no plans to speak with her.

“I think she should be happy,” he said.

RELATED STORY | Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she plans to resign in January

Greene and Trump went from being staunch allies to having an acrimonious relationship, largely due to their disagreement over handling information related to Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation. Greene was among a small number of Republicans pushing for the release of the documents, while Trump expressed opposition before relenting as the House overwhelmingly supported a measure to make them public.

Last week, Trump announced he was pulling his support for Greene, saying he would back a Republican to run against her in the 2026 midterm elections. In a Truth Social post, Trump suggested Greene was a “ranting lunatic.”

“I understand that wonderful, conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her district of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my complete and unyielding support,” he wrote. “She has gone far left, even doing The View with their low-IQ, Republican-hating anchors.”

With Greene’s resignation, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will need to set a date for a special election to fill her seat. The district is heavily Republican-leaning.

