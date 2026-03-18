Mullin pressed on past comments in DHS confirmation hearing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is appearing before his Senate colleagues Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s nomination to replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem will leave the Department of Homeland Security on March 31. She has faced bipartisan criticism over her handling of two shootings involving immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota that resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Both Noem and Mullin made disparaging comments about Pretti following the January incident. The day after Pretti was fatally shot, Mullin told Fox News that he was a "deranged individual who came in to cause massive damage."

On Wednesday, Mullin conceded that those comments should not have been made and he would not make those types of comments as DHS secretary.

As to whether he would apologize to Pretti's family, he said, "I haven't seen the investigation, we'll let the investigation go through, and if I'm proven wrong, then I will, absolutely."

Noem drew criticism for spending $220 million on an ad campaign that featured herself.

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Wednesday's hearing included an angry rebuke from Senate GOP colleague Rand Paul, as Paul cited a report saying that Mullin had called him a "snake." This was in reference to a 2020 attack by Paul's neighbor.

"Tell it to my face. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it," Paul told Mullin on Wednesday.

"I did not say I supported it. I said I understood it," Mullin said.

The leadership change at DHS comes amid a department shutdown, as Congress has yet to agree on a spending bill. The lapse has left thousands of employees in DHS agencies — including the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Secret Service — without paychecks.

Mullin has bipartisan support and appears on track for a relatively smooth confirmation — at least as smooth as possible in today’s political climate. However, Democrats continue to call for significant policy changes on immigration enforcement. Their proposals include requiring ICE agents to operate without masks, showing identification, and avoiding enforcement activities near “sensitive locations” such as hospitals and schools.

Republicans have largely opposed these proposals.

How Mullin responds to Democrats’ demands could influence how much bipartisan support he receives.

RELATED STORY | Congress still searching for DHS compromise as government shutdown nears the month mark

He is also expected to face intense questioning about the future of FEMA. Trump has suggested he would substantially reduce the federal government’s role in responding to natural disasters, a policy Noem supported.

If confirmed, Mullin’s first priority as DHS secretary could be securing enough Democratic backing to fund the third-largest department in the federal government.