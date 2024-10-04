Reigning Mrs. Montana using platform to boost breast cancer awareness

BILLINGS — Athena Gorder has hit a lot of breast cancer milestones since diagnosis in 2020.

She’s come a long way from a woman in her 40’s hearing the 'C' word to where she’s at today, from treatment to hair loss, her first relay for life, and everything in between.

Now, she’s sharing the message on a national and statewide stage - from one event to the next - and the audience is listening.

"People will listen to a story, but it's amazing what they listen to and what they hear when you're wearing a crown and a sash," Gorder said. "So having that outlet has been a gigantic step forward and helping to promote early detection for prevention."

Photo courtesy Athena Gorder Athena Gorder poses in her ballgown as the 2024 Mrs. Montana America.

Gorder won the 2024 Mrs. Montana America pageant and recently returned from competing in the national competition in Las Vegas. The breast cancer survivor is using her platform to advocate for early testing, among other life-saving tips.

"Mammograms are a must," she said.

Gorder is living, sparkling truth that detection saves lives, even allowing her to attend Q2's Pink Breakfast for the last three years. As a new grandma, the long cancer journey hasn’t been done alone.

"I lost all my eyebrows, I lost all my eyelashes, and it was a very trying time for me and my family," Gorder said. "But with the lord and my family, my friends and my supporters, I was able to make it through this."

Photo courtesy Athena Gorder Athena Gorder rings the bell signifying she is cancer-free after a 2020 breast cancer diagnosis.

Gorder has big goals for her reign. She’s in the planning stage of hosting a Mrs. Montana America mobile mammogram experience, complete with food and beverages, bringing the mammogram bus directly to you, in hopes she can play a crucial part.

"I am more than grateful and so happy that I am here to be able to share my story," she said. "Treatment continues on for me for probably another seven years. I will be coming up upon my five year mark in February, and that is going to be pretty exciting."

Now, she’s striding into her 50’s in heels, a gown and a crown, as a survivor turned pink queen.