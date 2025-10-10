Billings Clinic unveils new 'contrast' mammogram to detect hidden breast cancers

BILLINGS — For women with dense breast tissue, detecting cancer can be more difficult because tumors can be hidden or “masked” on standard mammogram scans.

Now, Billings Clinic is unveiling new technology called contrast-enhanced mammography, which uses an iodine-based dye to help doctors see what standard scans might miss.

“I get mammograms every year,” said patient LeAnn Melzer. “It’s just reassurance. I think it’s really important to stay on top of those things.”

Before the scan begins, patients receive an IV contrast injection, something Melzer said was simple and quick.

“I came here for a contrast-enhanced mammogram because I wasn’t a candidate for an MRI,” she said. “I was fortunate to be chosen for it.”

Dr. Troy Graybeal with Billings Clinic says the dye highlights areas of concern that might otherwise blend into dense tissue.

“Basically, what it does is it subtracts a lot of the ‘busy-ness’ of the breast tissue,” he said. “Cancers and lesions can be obscured by the breast tissue. This is a tool that helps us see through that.”

After the IV contrast, the rest of the procedure feels the same: same compression, same quick scan but with a new layer of diagnostic power.

“It made you feel warm and fuzzy… but it was over within about 15 minutes,” Melzer said.

Graybeal knows the emotional toll of delivering tough diagnoses but believes this new tool will help detect cancers earlier and save lives.

“It’s never something you get used to,” he said. “You’ve done your part, and now it’s our turn to step in and help.”

A yearly mammogram remains one of the best defenses against breast cancer, and now, women like Melzer say this new option provides even more peace of mind.

“It’s another way to make sure you’re taking care of yourself,” she said.

