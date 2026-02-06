Standout Bench Elementary teacher receives "One Class at a Time" award

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Paige Gran, a second-grade teacher dedicated to helping children recognize their own worth.

"I love being here and them coming in and being so excited to see you," said Mrs. Gran. "And like even after winter break, them coming in and just so excited to be here, so excited to see you. Always making sure that they know that they are loved, that they are welcome in my classroom. We are a classroom family. They are to love each other, be kind to each other, and that they are valued. Like no matter what state they come in, if they're upset, if they're sad, if they're happy, they're always welcome, they're always loved. Every emotion is important and recognizing that."

She’s been teaching for about four years, but her passion for education stretches back even further.

"I actually loved my first-grade teacher, and she was my favorite person. And I just always loved how seen I was and recognized I was. And I just wanted that for my students."

She genuinely hopes her students will carry the lessons she’s shared with them to enrich their lives as they continue on their journey.

"I hope that I'm a teacher that they remember and that they can see the little things that I've done with them and they remember those skills I've taught and that are able to transfer over into their lives as adults."

Often, teachers cover classroom needs out of their own pockets, and this award will help ease some of that burden.

"As teachers, you don't get a lot, a lot of the time with school funding, things like that, so I try to do what I can for my kids with what I have or what people are willing to give."

And it’s her dedication to giving these children a strong start in life that truly sets her apart. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to give Mrs. Gran a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She was also surprised by City Brew Coffee with a $150 gift card, along with a few other surprises. Congratulations.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.