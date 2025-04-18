Skyview High teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet James Bulluck, a credit recovery teacher who helps keep students steady on the academic path to graduation through the ILC program.

"We work with a lot of kids that are trying to recover credits," said Mr. Bulluck. "Maybe some kids that need a kind of a non-traditional classroom. A place to come in that's a work at your own pace class. We use a program called Apex. They're on a Chromebook, they're on a computer. We can do all subjects like science, math, and English. We just want to provide a different environment for kids to help learn in. Maybe they just need a little boost and in a place to learn that way."

Having been through struggles himself, Mr. Bulluck is a great role model for kids having a tough go of it.

"I've just always been drawn that way, you know. I grew up and have had a lot of things happen in my life—hurdles and challenges you have to get through—like some of the people in my life, like my brother being in the Navy and some his mental health struggles. Just seeing how kind of he's persevered through that. I've always wanted to be that for kids. To have somebody to look up to, somebody that you know is going to be in there even when you make mistakes or you fall down a little bit. We just try to provide a place where kids know that even when you fall or make mistakes, someone's going to be there to support and care for you."

He understands now more than ever that kids need people to believe in them to get where they need to go.

"There's good days, there's bad days. It's going to be difficult but we just try to provide that situation for them to know we're here to push you, we're here to help you, we're here to support you."

Finding support through all of life's challenges can go a long way.

"If you can find something and somebody to kind of hold on to you through the good and bad times, that's important for you to move forward and have success in life, right? I mean, that's going to get you through a job. It's going to get you through life. It's going to get you through whatever comes your way."

Because of his amazing support that will impact the lives of his students for years to come, Mr. Bulluck was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.