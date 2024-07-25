Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more very hot day

BILLINGS — Coming off record highs on Wednesday in Billings, Livingston, Baker, and Sheridan, more records could be reached on Thursday as the extreme heat continues to blanket the area for one more day. Expecting highs in the upper 90s to low 100s ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Thursday evening and bring near seasonal temperatures back into the forecast Friday through the weekend. Nighttime lows will stay milder-than-normal Thursday night before cooling to near seasonal moving forward.

There's a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with the passing cold front. Some of these storms could produce strong winds and lightning which could exasperate the already dry wildfire conditions in place. Because of this, a Red Flag Warning is in effect through Thursday night across much of the region. Don't cause a spark!

Wildfire smoke will continue to be an issue early Thursday, especially for those with respiratory ailments. You'll need to monitor the air quality before heading outside. Some good news though- not only will the cold front bring cooler temperatures to the area for the weekend, it will also help alleviate the wildfire smoke Thursday afternoon through early Friday afternoon before hazy skies return.

Hot temperatures return early next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and maybe even some upper 90s. Outlooks show the area staying warmer-than-average and drier-than-average through the end of July and into August.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com