BILLINGS — Meet Katie Meier, a teacher who does an exceptional job preparing her students for careers in the medical field—an area where the need has never been greater.

See video below:

“One Class at a Time” recognizes outstanding teacher at the Career Center

“I come to work every day, and to know that you’re making connections and helping students achieve their dreams is just a really cool opportunity,” said Ms. Meier. “I feel really lucky to get to do what I do. We’re hoping that we’re helping fill that gap where we’re really working closely with a lot of our community partners to kind of find their need. EMS has a huge need, you know, here in our state, and so our EMT program—our students are going right out into the field, working on a lot of volunteer ambulances around the community and giving back to the people who’ve helped support them.”

Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

And what are some of the fields she’s prepping them for?

“We have students that are in dental school and in med school, nursing school, nurse practitioners, pharmacy, veterinary science—just kind of the gamut. They get to see it all and really see what’s the best fit for them and their talents.”

Ms. Meier has been teaching for about 18 years, and she still revels in the knowledge, knowing her kids are out there making a difference.

“We have a really strong alumni network, and having the kids check in and tell us where they’re at now, or to see them back out in the community and doing what they set out to do—and it’s just so rewarding.”

Her ultimate wish for them?

“I hope they find careers that make them happy and find fulfillment themselves because there’s nothing better than going to work and loving what you do.”

Because she loves what she does—and does it so well—the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Ms. Meier with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other gifts of appreciation. Congratulations.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.