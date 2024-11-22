"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Skyview High

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"The majority of the day I teach chemistry. I'm also an assistant cross country coach and I have a new class this year, it's our digital media class."

Meet Jehremy Felig, an educator who wears many hats throughout the school day, but most of the time you'll find him in the chemistry lab where his teaching skills are exceptional. In fact, his classes recently scored in the high 90s to a perfect 100 on the AP test.

"A lot of students at Skyview are very hard-working, very motivated students," said Mr. Felig. "I think it's less a testament about me and more of about the culture that's at Skyview.

Chemistry is not an easy class, but he keeps it fun and engaging.

"The easiest way is you can do a lot of really cool radical reactions, start things on fire or you can blow things up. That's actually why my ceiling is so black and it has holes in it."

Mr. Felig also has a passion for audiovisual media, having launched the school's news program "Blue and Silver."

"We film weekly news reports on academics, athletics, and arts."

It started from humble beginnings.

"We didn't have a class or anything. It was just that we met up on Tuesdays during lunch, took all of the activities and events that happened in the last week, and we would film the whole thing. I would then take it home on Tuesday, edit the whole thing Tuesday night then Wednesday we have 15 minutes where the whole school can just watch the episode."

Skyview is a big school and it's hard for students to keep track of everything that's going on. This program helps keep them informed.

"I feel that this weekly news reporting is a chance to highlight all of that excellence."

Excellence is something his students exude and he hopes they keep that energy going for the rest of their educational journeys.

"Hopefully, they're passionate and they love science. I know not all of them will but the ones who do hopefully it's something that they can take with them for a lot of years."

For being a teacher who is simply awesome, Mr. Felig was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

