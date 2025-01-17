Newman Elementary teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ryan Pekins, a third-grade teacher who understands the importance of building strong relationships with his students.

"That's what it's all about," said Mr. Perkins. "Those relationships with my students is really why I got into teaching."

His goals always remained the same in his over 10 years of teaching.

"What can I do to impact kids in their lives? How can I help them become, first of all, better people and great citizens and, of course, help them gain the skills they need to have opportunities in their life."

His impact has been long-lasting and former students still come back to see him.

"I had some middle schoolers last night come in and see me after school and so keeping those relationships going and just seeing them grow and blossom."

Mr. Pekins has spent the last 8 years teaching at Newman Elementary and he absolutely loves it.

"We've got an amazing principal, Mr. Walsh, and I work with Ms. Albaugh who is the best co-teacher you could ever have."

As his students move on in their educational journey he reminds them: "Be a good person and work hard. I always tell the kids that if you do those two things life will work itself out."

For being a teacher who inspires his students to be the best that they can be, Mr. Pekins was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.

