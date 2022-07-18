HELENA — Republican nominees Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale have retained their fundraising leads in Montana’s two congressional races.

The latest congressional fundraising reports, submitted by campaigns last week, cover about a month and a half – just before and just after the June primary. They give the first update on the financial picture in these races since the candidates for the general election were finalized.

In Montana’s 1st Congressional District – covering western Montana – Zinke, a former U.S. representative and Secretary of the Interior, raised $791,742 from May 19 to June 30. That brings his total for the election cycle to $3,784,564. At the start of July, Zinke’s campaign had $918,632 in “cash on hand” – money available in his campaign account.

Democratic nominee Monica Tranel, an attorney from Missoula, brought in $372,229 during the same period. Overall, she’s raised $1,254,460 since the start of the campaign. Tranel reported $216,960 in cash on hand.

In the 2nd Congressional District – which includes much of central and eastern Montana – incumbent congressman Rosendale brought in the most. He raised $139,502, bringing his total to $1,741,404 in this election cycle. His campaign maintains $1,063,716 in cash on hand.

Independent candidate Gary Buchanan, a financial advisor from Billings, raised the second-most during the period: $40,801. He has collected $127,124 since starting his effort to qualify for the general election – which he accomplished last month. Buchanan currently has $68,962 in cash on hand.

Penny Ronning, the Democratic nominee and a former Billings city councilmember, raised $15,944 in the last period. That brings her total for the election cycle to $63,309. Her campaign reports $10,762 in cash on hand.

There is also a Libertarian candidate running in each of the two congressional districts. In the eastern district, Sam Rankin of Billings has reported using only his own money on the campaign. He has spent $20,696 so far, but only $270 of that during the most recent period.

As of Monday, there was no fundraising report available for John Lamb of Bozeman, the Libertarian candidate in the western district.