Queen Elizabeth to miss opening of Parliament on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth will not be at the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that the 96-year-old monarch is experiencing “episodic mobility problems” and will not attend the event after consultation with her doctors.

Instead, Prince Charles will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf and read her speech.

Prince William and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will also be in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth has only ever missed the opening of Parliament twice during her 70-year-reign, according to BBC News.

She missed those openings due to her pregnancies.

The Queen’s speech normally marks the start of the parliamentary year.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth is still planning to attend other appointments this week, including regular meetings with the Prime Minister.