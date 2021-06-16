Watch
Woman who died in fall from Steamboat Peak in Wyoming identified

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 14:35:38-04

Authorities on Wednesday identified the woman who died after falling from Steamboat Point in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains as a 28-year-old Sheridan woman.

Calli Aust died Tuesday morning while hiking with her husband to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

The couple made it to the top of Steamboat Peak when for unknown reasons she fell 200 feet to the base of the peak. She was found by her husband and rescue crews, the sheriff's office said.

There are no indications of foul play, the sheriff's office said, and the death is being considered accidental.

