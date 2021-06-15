Woman found dead at base of Steamboat Peak in Wyoming

Authorities have recovered the body of a woman in her 20s who apparently fell off Steamboat Point in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountain Tuesday morning.

The Sheridan County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook that they are unsure how the woman fell, and the incident is under investigation.

About 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a call that the woman had fallen, though the caller was uncertain exactly where she had fallen because of poor cell service, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Search and Rescue, Dayton Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all initially responded around 6:30 a.m. to begin the search. A Life Flight helicopter was also requested.

Around 7:15 a.m., the woman was found dead at the base of the southwest side of Steamboat Point. Life Flight was canceled, and the Bighorn National Forest Service was called to assist in recovery.

Steamboat Point is about 12 miles southwest of Dayton, and the peak stretches about 600 feet above the ground.

The woman's name has not yet been released, according to the sheriff's office.