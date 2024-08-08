Watch live: Trump rally in Bozeman

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, will host a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024.

MTN plans to broadcast and live-stream the event. Our coverage will begin when his plane touches down; the rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The rally will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is scheduled to be at the Friday event. Sheehy is a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

You can watch the event live on the following MTN over-the-air channels:



Billings: 2.2

Butte: 4.2

Bozeman: 7.2

Great Falls: 3.2

Helena: 12.2

Missoula: 8.2

It will also be broadcast on DirecTV on the following channels:

Billings: 5

Butte: 14

Bozeman: 14

Great Falls: 4

Missoula: 9

It will also be live-streamed on our MTN News websites:

It will also be shown on the following MTN streaming apps on connected TVs:

Watch the MTN 10pm news after the event for analysis and highlights.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).