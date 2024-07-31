Walk through time: Artist paints interactive mural highlighting Billings history on Skyline Trail

BILLINGS — The Skyline Trail on the Billings Rims is getting a new multi-cultural, interactive mural in the tunnel connecting it to Zimmerman Park.

“It's going to tell local histories both from the Indigenous side and the settler colonial side,” Charli Sleeper, the artist painting the mural, said on Wednesday. “It’s going to have the QR codes where you can scan them with your phone and learn about that particular type of history.”

Billings TrailNet was awarded a Space to Place grant from Big Sky Economic Development for this project, worth up to $5,000.

“We thought that would be a good addition to the tunnel on the Skyline Trail because so many people frequent it,” TrailNet marketing manager Kristy Halderman said.

The goal is to have the colorful and informative addition to the trail finished by the end of August.

“It’s a pretty significant project,” Sleeper said. “Really a key educational component.”