'Just doing my job': Tara Weekes named Billings police officer of the year

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department has named Officer Tara Weekes as its 2024 Officer of the Year, a recognition she described as both surprising and rewarding.

“It was just nice to get the appreciation, the recognition for the job that we do, even though I feel like I'm just doing my job,” Weekes said. "I am just honored to be given this award. It really is an honor, but like I said, it is a surprise. I just try to do my job and do the best that I can."

While most are preparing for bed, Weekes begins her overnight shift, and late Wednesday night, MTN News joined Weekes on patrol, witnessing firsthand the dedication and compassion that set the officer apart.

“Obviously, I am not the typical police officer. I am not very big. I am a woman," Weekes said. “I can't go hands on as quickly as a bigger male officer can. But I feel like that's not a bad thing. That's a good thing. I am able to learn how to communicate and use that to my advantage.”

Throughout her six years on the force, Weekes has responded to a variety of calls, demonstrating both leadership and empathy.

"You feel like you've actually done something to help them better with their situation. Those are the things that are most rewarding," Weekes said. "You're going from domestic-violence-type calls to in-progress, you know, robberies, things like that. You just really have to change your mindset for each type of call that you're on and make sure that you're helping people in the most appropriate way you can."

Weekes said she loves her job and working in Billings and is grateful she made the career change years ago.

"I was a reserve deputy with Musselshell County for two years before that. But before that, I worked in payroll and accounting for eight years here in Billings," Weekes said. "I got involved in volunteer fire, actually, to begin with. And that was in Musselshell County, also. And met the deputies and started, you know, watching what they do and working with them. And got really interested in that. And that's when I became a reserve."

Her commitment to her work has not gone unnoticed. Lt. Samantha Puckett, the first female lieutenant with the Billings Police Department, praised Weekes for her thoroughness and dedication to victims.

“She has always been an extremely hard working officer. She's quiet, but she comes in, keeps her head down, gets her job done,” Puckett said. “She works her cases very thoroughly from the beginning to the end. She actually really cares about the victims in her cases.”

Weekes is one of a handful of female officers in a department of more than 160 officers.

“I think women officers are amazing. Sometimes they're better suited for some situations, and so I love seeing more and more female officers. I think it's great,” Weekes said.