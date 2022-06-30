Watch Now
Wyoming political debates feature Cheney, Gordon in primary races

Liz Cheney Simi Valley
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, delivers her "Time for Choosing" speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif. The speech is part of a series focusing on the conservative movement to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:02:12-04

It's a big day in Wyoming politics as two separate debates kick off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is debating Harriet Hageman and three other challengers in the Republican primary.

Hageman is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is hoping to wrestle away the GOP nomination from Cheney.

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

The debate is being held at Sheridan College and is closed to the public for security reasons. However, you can watch it on Wyoming PBS over the air or online, or listen on Wyoming Public Radio.

Wyoming's GOP candidates for governor also face off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon takes on 5 candidates, including Brent Bien and Rex Rammell, at the middle school in Worland.

You can watch this debate via the Washakie County Republican Party of Wyoming on Youtube or Facebook.

