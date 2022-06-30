Wyoming political debates feature Cheney, Gordon in primary races

It's a big day in Wyoming politics as two separate debates kick off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is debating Harriet Hageman and three other challengers in the Republican primary.

Hageman is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is hoping to wrestle away the GOP nomination from Cheney.

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

The debate is being held at Sheridan College and is closed to the public for security reasons. However, you can watch it on Wyoming PBS over the air or online, or listen on Wyoming Public Radio.

Wyoming's GOP candidates for governor also face off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon takes on 5 candidates, including Brent Bien and Rex Rammell, at the middle school in Worland.

You can watch this debate via the Washakie County Republican Party of Wyoming on Youtube or Facebook.