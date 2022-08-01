Woman dead following escalator accident at Kenny Chesney concert in Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.

Police said a woman was sitting on an escalator railing at the stadium and fell to the concourse below. She died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The Denver Police Department said the call came in at 10:52 p.m. Police said the woman was a guest at the stadium.

The accident occurred the same day a Kenny Chesney concert was going on at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver police initially tweeted at 11:17 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating an outdoor death at 1701 Bryant Street.

Police later provided an update Sunday morning, stating the woman died as a result of the fall from the escalator railing.

Stadium officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High. There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation."

This article was written by KMGH.