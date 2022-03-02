White House releases excerpts of President Biden's State of the Union speech

Ahead of President Joe Biden's delivery of his first formal State of the Union speech, given live before Congress on Tuesday, the White House released portions of the speech that the president is said to have been working on for months. As expected, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would remain a central topic as the world tries to stop further escalation with diplomacy and sanctions.

Inflation and the wake of a pandemic-era economic recovery is also a central topic weighing on the minds of much of the country as the president tries to reassure voters that the country is on the right track.

March 1, 2022

Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

It matters. American diplomacy matters.

Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

Putin was wrong. We were ready.

We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.

Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America.

My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit.

