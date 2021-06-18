Tropical weather heading toward Louisiana, Gulf Coast region with strong winds and rain

NEW ORLEANS — After being battered by tropical storms and hurricanes in the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, and spring flooding over the last several weeks, Louisiana is under a state of emergency this weekend as severe weather heads toward the state.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in announcing the state of emergency. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and isolated tornadoes."

As of Friday afternoon, the storm had winds of about 45 mph but lacked a single defined center, or eye, with a rotation that would make it classified as a tropical storm.

However, because of the chance for heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and into the panhandle of Florida.

Planned Juneteenth celebrations across the area have been canceled or postponed because of the storm.