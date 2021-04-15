Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

San Antonio airport on lockdown after officer-involved shooting in area, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
shutterstock_662138887 (3).jpg
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:06:02-04

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio International Airport has been put on lockdown due to an officer-involved shoot in the area.

The San Antonio Police Department tweeted at 2:48 p.m. local time that it confirmed an officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd, which is outside the airport.

Police wrote that the lockdown was activated as a "precaution" and that “no other injuries are reported.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Premieres Saturday, April 24