Popular Brazilian singer dies in plane crash

Will Dias/AP
Singer Marília Mendonça performs in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. One of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, Mendonca died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. Mendonça was 26 and performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo. (Will Dias/Futura Press via AP)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 20:17:48-04

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça and four others died in a plane crash Friday.

According to USA Today, the plane crashed north of Rio de Janeiro. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

Earlier in the day, Mendonça had posted a video on Instagram. It showed her carrying a guitar as she walked toward the plane.

The BBC reports that she was scheduled to perform Friday night in the city of Caratinga, which is seven miles from the crash site.

Mendonça leaves behind a son.

The Latin Grammy winner was 26 years old.

