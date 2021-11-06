Popular Brazilian singer dies in plane crash

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça and four others died in a plane crash Friday.

According to USA Today, the plane crashed north of Rio de Janeiro. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

Earlier in the day, Mendonça had posted a video on Instagram. It showed her carrying a guitar as she walked toward the plane.

The BBC reports that she was scheduled to perform Friday night in the city of Caratinga, which is seven miles from the crash site.

Mendonça leaves behind a son.

The Latin Grammy winner was 26 years old.