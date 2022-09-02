Watch Now
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door knocking after pandemic hiatus

Mary Schwalm/AP
Dan Sideris, center, talks with a resident on a front porch accompanied by his wife, Carrie Sideris, as the couple returns to door-to-door visits as Jehovah's Witnesses, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Boston. Dan Sideris said he had been apprehensive about evangelizing in person in “a changed world,” but the experience erased any traces of doubt. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:35:51-04

Jehovah’s Witnesses are knocking on doors again.

They resumed door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1. The practice was suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Sideris told The Associated Press that he was nervous about going door-to-door again, but the experience turned out to be a good one for him.

“It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,” he said. “We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses say they go door-to-door because are following the example of early Christians who found the practice a good way to reach people.

During the pandemic, they tried to reach people through letters and phone calls.

There are reportedly more than 1.2 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.

