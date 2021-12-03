Watch
Honda recalling nearly 725K pickups, SUVs

David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 03, 2021
Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 Passport and Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline pickups.

According to information posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the vehicles may experience
problems with their hoods.

"The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood opening while driving," a summary of the recall says.

The recalled vehicles were made between 2017 and 2020.

Honda says dealers will either repair the hood latch striker or replace the hood at no charge.

Owners should expect a letter in the mail, or they can contact Honda at 1-888-234-2138.

