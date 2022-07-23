A ticketing scheme by Ticketmaster known as "dynamic pricing" has seen some tickets for Bruce Springsteen shows jump as high as $4000 or $5000 a seat, and that has some fans of the rock legend's music feeling ripped off.

Fans are making their thoughts known on social media, writing some pretty strong statements about the high prices.

One Twitter user wrote, "Bruce Springsteen should write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase Bruce Springsteen tickets."

bruce springsteen should write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets.



"i got a sixty-nine chevy

with a three-ninety-six

fuelie heads

and a hurst on the floor

i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center" — john (@johnsemley3000) July 21, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, "you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert ... nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices

I’m sure you won’t see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert. Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices — Danny Biggane (@Danny_Biggane) July 20, 2022

As CNN reported, Springsteen just began selling tickets for his show with his E Street Band for their international tour, which will start in February in Tampa, Florida. Some of the seats farthest from the stage will start at around $60.

Variety shared a tweet from Backstreets Magazine, which covers Springsteen's shows, and they found that Ticketmaster's "Official Platinum" seat program, which operates with "market-based pricing" that adjusts for supply and demand, they say, has mid-floor seats at the Tampa show for $4,400.

While another user responded that they found floor seats for a Tulsa Springsteen show for between $3,000 and $4,000.

I finally had floor seats come up. Passed for obvious reasons. This is in TULSA of all places. pic.twitter.com/CHwBhAvuk4 — j.d. whittenburg 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@jdwhittenburg) July 20, 2022



Ticketmaster did not immediately release a statement responding to fans who expressed distaste for the pricing system on social media.