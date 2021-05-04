Kentucky man discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for 109 days

BEREA, Ky. — A Kentucky man finally went home Monday after spending 109 days in several hospitals battling COVID-19.

During that time, Tom Howser spent 64 days on a ventilator. His doctor at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Peter Roumanos, said that is very rare and that Tom is a fighter.

"He's worked really hard," Roumanos said. "He's been one of my favorite patients. He's been motivated, family has been really involved. He's just been a great all-around patient."

All of that hard work paid off when Tom was discharged to go home to Berea Monday.

His family escorted him out of his room and down the hall to a crowd of supporters cheering him on as he left the hospital.

"I want to thank my wife and my family," Tom said tearfully during a brief ceremony.

His wife, Patty, also fought back tears as she thanked everyone who worked with Tom.

"It's been a long fight," she said. "We won the battle. I don't have any words to describe how much I appreciate everything. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

Now, Tom is in Berea recovering. His family has faith that he will recover well because he has proven to be a fighter time and time again. Before COVID-19, he fought and beat cancer.

This story was originally published by Kristen Edwards at WLEX.