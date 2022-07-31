Watch Now
Bill Russell, legendary basketball player, dead at 88

Bill Chaplis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE **In this Dec. 12, 1964 file photo, Bill Russel, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden. Russell is working on a memoir about his friendship with the late Red Auerbach, the Boston Celtics coach for whom Russell starred on a long run of championship teams. "Red and Me" will be published by HarperCollins in the Spring 2009. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 13:33:54-04

Bill Russell, one of the most accomplished NBA basketball players and coaches in history, has died.

A cause of death was not provided in a statement posted on his official Twitter account. However, it said that Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

At 6 foot 10 inches, Russell played center for the Boston Celtics. He helped the team win 11 NBA titles between 1957-1969.

Russell was named a player-coach in 1966, making him the first African American man to lead a major U.S. sports team.

Breaking down racial barriers was important for Russell.

"Bill called out injustices with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo," the statement announcing his death says.

Memorial services are pending. Russell was 88 years old.

