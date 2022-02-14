Many fully vaccinated Americans are saying no to the booster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Across the country, states are loosening COVID-19 restrictions even though the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control continue to say masks should still be worn inside public spaces.

So how close are we to the end of the health crisis and why are some public health experts warning of a looming booster shot problem?

CONDITIONS IMPROVING

Pandemic restrictions from California to New York are going away by the day.

Nationwide, cases of COVID-19, which spiked over the holidays and throughout January, are leveling off.

There are now fewer than 100,000 COVID-related hospitalizations for the first in over a month.

However, the federal government has not changed its guidance on COVID-19 restrictions.

Mask mandates on airplanes are expected to continue. Some public health experts say that's a good thing because of an emerging booster problem in the U.S.

ISSUE WITH BOOSTERS

"It's woefully low," said Dr. Eric Topol, who is a public health expert with the nonpartisan nonprofit Scripps Research.

Scripps Research is different from E.W. Scripps which owns this station.

"The boosting problem is a very serious issue," Dr. Topol said

The number of unvaccinated Americans is a continuing problem, according to Dr. Topol. However, he says the number of Americans who are not getting a booster shot should be closely watched too.

Around 60% of fully vaccinated Americans have chosen not to get a booster shot.

“We are set up for trouble,” Dr. Topol said.

Dr. Topol's fear is that another variant could emerge in the coming months and set back the progress the country has made.

While he acknowledges being fully vaccinated still offers protection, the data shows fully vaccinated and boosted Americans are better protected.

“The vaccines hold up really well and then lose their effectiveness," Dr. Topol added.

CDC NOT CHANGING

President Joe Biden has encouraged booster shots, but he has not ordered the CDC to change the definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated."

Currently, that status is given if someone has received one dose from Johnson and Johnson or two doses from Pfizer or Moderna.

The CDC. is preferring to classify "boosted" Americans as being "up-to-date" on their shots instead of calling them "fully vaccinated."

That is a similar phrase to what's used when people get the annual flu or tetanus vaccine.

Dr. Topol has lobbied the federal government to change, saying the messaging is confusing.

"It's a three-shot vaccine and we should be classifying it as such," Dr. Topol emphasizes.