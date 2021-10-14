Biden to meet with pope, attend G20 summit and participate in climate convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to travel to Europe at the end of October for several key events, including a meeting with the pope.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday that Biden will travel to Italy, Vatican City, and the United Kingdom.

The president and first lady Jill Biden first visit Vatican City and have an audience with Pope Francis on Oct. 29.

“They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor,” wrote Psaki in her statement.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will then travel to Rome for the G20 Leaders’ Summit from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31. Psaki said additional information about individual bilateral engagements on the margins of the G20 will be released at a later date.

From Rome, the White House says Biden will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 to participate in the World Leader Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).