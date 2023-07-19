Woman injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota

MEDORA, N.D. - A woman from Minnesota was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Saturday.

According to a press release from the National Park Service issued Tuesday, the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The incident happened two days before officials in Yellowstone National Park reported a woman was gored by a bison.

The National Park Service said the incident at Theodore Roosevelt National Park was reported at about 11 a.m. when park staff were notified Park Rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the patient at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance to Dickinson for further medical care.

The woman was then transported to a hospital in Fargo. The woman sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot. The incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred were being investigated.

"Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild," the press release states. "They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time."

Park regulations require visitors stay at least 25 yards (the length of two full-sized busses) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity, park officials said.

National Parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards. For more information about safety at Theodore Roosevelt National Park visit https://www.nps.gov/thro/planyourvisit/safety.htm

